Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.28 and traded as high as $25.11. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 20,619 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Lifeway Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $379.39 million, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pol Sikar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,226.30. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 9,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $226,882.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 896,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,268,297.26. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,554. Insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 120,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

See Also

