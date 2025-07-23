Orangekloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) Trading Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 79,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,286,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Orangekloud Technology Stock Down 2.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orangekloud Technology stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

About Orangekloud Technology

Orangekloud Technology, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing information technology consulting services. Its digital transformation projects include the sales and consulting of Microsoft Dynamics ERP software licenses. It operates through the Packaged Software Solutions, and No-Code Platform and Mobile Application segments.

