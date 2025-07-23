DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $164.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.50.
A number of research firms have commented on DVA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.
View Our Latest Analysis on DaVita
Institutional Trading of DaVita
DaVita Stock Up 4.8%
Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $146.09 on Friday. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $131.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DaVita
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DaVita
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.