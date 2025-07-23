DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $164.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.50.

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Get DaVita alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DaVita

Institutional Trading of DaVita

DaVita Stock Up 4.8%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 485.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 37,156 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 22.8% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its position in DaVita by 4.7% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $146.09 on Friday. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $131.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.