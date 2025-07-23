PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.80.

Several research firms recently commented on MYPS. Benchmark upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.90. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 601,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,762.04. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 35,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,832.27. This represents a 36.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,430 shares of company stock worth $268,624. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,381,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 368,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 72,511 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 786,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 44,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 723,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

