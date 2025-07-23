Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives $23.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Shares of BNTC opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.37. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. Equities research analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,939,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,109 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,972,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,129 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

