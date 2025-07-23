Contrasting CF Industries (NYSE:CF) & China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY)

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) and China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

CF Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. China BlueChemical pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. CF Industries pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Industries has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of CF Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of CF Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

CF Industries has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China BlueChemical has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CF Industries and China BlueChemical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Industries $5.94 billion 2.62 $1.22 billion $7.59 12.08 China BlueChemical $1.66 billion 0.47 $149.01 million N/A N/A

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than China BlueChemical.

Profitability

This table compares CF Industries and China BlueChemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Industries 21.80% 17.39% 9.82% China BlueChemical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CF Industries and China BlueChemical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Industries 1 11 3 1 2.25 China BlueChemical 0 0 0 0 0.00

CF Industries currently has a consensus target price of $93.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.40%. Given CF Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CF Industries is more favorable than China BlueChemical.

Summary

CF Industries beats China BlueChemical on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. The company's principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. It also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products. The company primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About China BlueChemical

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea, methanol, phosphorus fertilizers, including mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, compound fertilizers, and acrylonitrile. In addition, the company manufactures and sells bulk blending fertilizers and woven plastic bags. Further, it is involved in port operations; provision of transportation services, overseas shipping services; and trades in fertilizers, chemicals, and coal and coal products, as well as mining of coal. Additionally, the company engages in mining and processing of phosphate; and manufacturing and sale methyl methacrylate. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China BlueChemical Ltd. is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

