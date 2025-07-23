Hovde Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Hovde Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,662.16. The trade was a 4.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,850 shares of company stock worth $208,996. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 337,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 35,881 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $835,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

