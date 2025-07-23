Reviewing Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) & Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Butler National and Wheels Up Experience”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $83.97 million 1.32 $12.55 million $0.18 9.11 Wheels Up Experience $792.10 million 1.34 -$339.64 million ($0.49) -3.09

Butler National has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheels Up Experience. Wheels Up Experience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Butler National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Butler National has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheels Up Experience has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Butler National and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 14.95% 20.67% 10.44% Wheels Up Experience -44.21% N/A -26.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Butler National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Butler National beats Wheels Up Experience on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications to business-size aircraft, which include passenger-to-freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, search and rescue, environmental research, mapping, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, and Cessna aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment manufactures, sells, and services electronics for weapon control systems that are used on government aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs aircraft avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment manages Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming, dining, and entertainment facility in Dodge City, Kansas. The company acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets; owns properties; and operates a management consulting and administrative services firm that provides business planning and financial coordination to Indian tribes interested in owning and operating casinos. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators of private and commercial business and government aircraft and suppliers. Butler National Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in New Century, Kansas.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels. Its Wheels Up Charter provides charter flight services for passenger groups, sports teams, global corporate events, and tour operations, as well as global passenger, cargo, emergency, and government services. In addition, the company offers wholesale charter services; group charter and cargo flights; maintenance, repair, and operations services; fixed-base operator services; safety and security services; and government, defense, emergency, and medical transport missions. It serves individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers. As of December 31, 2024, the company operated a fleet of 154 owned and leased aircraft. Wheels Up Experience Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chamblee, Georgia.

