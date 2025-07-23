Head-To-Head Review: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) versus Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) and Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ford Motor and Fly-E Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 3 12 2 0 1.94 Fly-E Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ford Motor presently has a consensus target price of $10.37, suggesting a potential downside of 7.40%. Given Ford Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Fly-E Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 2.74% 13.49% 2.11% Fly-E Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ford Motor and Fly-E Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

58.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ford Motor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.5% of Fly-E Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ford Motor and Fly-E Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $184.99 billion 0.24 $5.88 billion $1.25 8.96 Fly-E Group $25.43 million 2.12 N/A N/A N/A

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Fly-E Group.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Fly-E Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About Fly-E Group

(Get Free Report)

Fly-E Group, Inc. engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes. The company also provides accessories and spare parts, including raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, locks, and branded apparel; and upgrade components for wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. It also operates retail stores; and offers repair, maintenance, bodywork, and other value added services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Flushing, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.