Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.20 Million Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 137,465 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $2,775,418.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,912.27. This trade represents a 28.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 128,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,671.50. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,090 shares of company stock worth $3,403,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.67. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.61 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.19% and a negative net margin of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.