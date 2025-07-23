TSE:DIR Q1 EPS Estimate Increased by Raymond James Financial

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report released on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Dream Industrial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.49.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

