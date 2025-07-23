William Blair Comments on Cintas’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a research report issued on Friday, July 18th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.86 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CTAS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

CTAS stock opened at $219.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Cintas has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

