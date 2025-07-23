South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. On average, analysts expect South Atlantic Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS SABK opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.16. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

