1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

1stdibs.com Trading Up 1.1%

DIBS opened at $2.72 on Monday. 1stdibs.com has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.07.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 22.69%. Equities analysts predict that 1stdibs.com will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in 1stdibs.com by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

