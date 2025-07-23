FY2025 EPS Estimates for Repligen Raised by Leerink Partnrs

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock opened at $114.12 on Monday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $102.97 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.27 and a 200-day moving average of $138.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

