FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Lowered by Analyst

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.73. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Hovde Group increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $60.83 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

