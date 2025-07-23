Cormark Has Positive Forecast for AutoCanada Q4 Earnings

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACQ. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of AutoCanada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.25.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$28.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.02. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$13.75 and a 52 week high of C$30.65.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 4,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,548.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 88,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,060. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.

