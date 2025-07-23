Q4 EPS Estimates for Markel Group Boosted by Zacks Research

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Markel Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $23.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $22.54. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $96.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $24.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $104.19 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $31.21 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $31.00 EPS.

Separately, Argus upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $2,026.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.84. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,491.03 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,951.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,871.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

