Independent Bank (IBCP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $705.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBCP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,811. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terance L. Beia bought 1,821 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $55,813.65. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,030.65. This trade represents a 4.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 469.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 107,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 71,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 65.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

