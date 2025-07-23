Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $810.77 million for the quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

