Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 3.09%. On average, analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.45. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Riverview Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the savings and loans company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.25) on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 204.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Riverview Bancorp worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

