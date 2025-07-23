Integer (ITGR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $464.37 million for the quarter. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.510 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $114.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.34. Integer has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Integer news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,051,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,815.20. This trade represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $41,751,550.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,990. This represents a 87.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 362,434 shares of company stock valued at $44,577,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 79,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 2,408.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 118,224 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on shares of Integer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

