SkyWest (SKYW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $979.95 million for the quarter.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SkyWest Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

SkyWest announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $1,715,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,333,010.22. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 119,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063,404.32. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,520. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SkyWest stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of SkyWest worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of SkyWest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

