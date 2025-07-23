FY2025 EPS Estimate for Northland Power Decreased by Analyst

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.07.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark downgraded shares of Northland Power from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.25.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$23.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. Northland Power has a one year low of C$16.14 and a one year high of C$24.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -219.84%.

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

