Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $82.52 million for the quarter.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $79.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.78 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 65,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

