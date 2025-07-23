Byline Bancorp (BY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $106.95 million for the quarter.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $103.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Separately, Hovde Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cabrera bought 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,010. This represents a 147.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Megan Biggam sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $96,594.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,602.50. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 34.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 71.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 63,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

