Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WMMVY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $246.96 billion for the quarter.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, analysts expect Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $35.78.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

