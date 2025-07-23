Financial Institutions (FISI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Financial Institutions to post earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $59.86 million for the quarter.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Financial Institutions had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.69%. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Shares of FISI stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $546.39 million, a P/E ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $29.79.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

