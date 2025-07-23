Q3 EPS Estimates for CP Raised by Raymond James Financial

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus set a $90.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CP opened at $78.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 785,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,836,000 after buying an additional 161,109 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $1,446,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after buying an additional 66,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,662,978,000 after buying an additional 491,966 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

