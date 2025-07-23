Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for GPI Earnings

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.75. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q3 2025 earnings at $10.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $40.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $9.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $13.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $43.78 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.14.

GPI stock opened at $416.07 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $301.54 and a 1-year high of $490.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.25.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.68 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.49 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 396,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Advent International L.P. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 235,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,833,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $74,499,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total transaction of $654,184.41. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,008.20. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

