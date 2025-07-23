Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ABG Q3 Earnings

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $6.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.92. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s FY2025 earnings at $26.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.30 EPS.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.1%

ABG stock opened at $234.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $312.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $795,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.