Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of Snap-On Q3 Earnings

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Snap-On in a research report issued on Friday, July 18th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.58. The consensus estimate for Snap-On’s current full-year earnings is $19.79 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Snap-On’s FY2025 earnings at $18.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.08 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-On presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.17.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $332.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Snap-On has a 12 month low of $266.56 and a 12 month high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.67.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,104,483.50. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Snap-On by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 411,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-On by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Snap-On in the second quarter worth approximately $434,938,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

