Q3 EPS Estimates for 10x Genomics Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of 10x Genomics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for 10x Genomics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.91 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 424.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $62,125.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 448,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,504.20. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 4,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $33,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 331,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,180.40. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,872 shares of company stock valued at $173,238. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.