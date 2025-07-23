Wedbush Has Positive Forecast for Netflix Q3 Earnings

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $6.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.51. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $24.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $26.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.14 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $1,190.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $505.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,232.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,063.17. Netflix has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total value of $12,856,481.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,669.34. This trade represents a 96.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,563 shares of company stock valued at $223,147,201 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optima Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management increased its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Netflix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

