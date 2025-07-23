Valero Energy (VLO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $27.00 billion for the quarter.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VLO opened at $145.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $167.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valero Energy stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.