Lazard (LAZ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Lazard to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $674.13 million for the quarter.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $669.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.39 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LAZ stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.33. Lazard has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 69.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lazard from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 131.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 27.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,902,000 after purchasing an additional 163,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

