Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $495.79 million for the quarter.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.98 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 34.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 60,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 282,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 21.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,445,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 255,870 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

