Tractor Supply (TSCO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Tractor Supply has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.790-0.810 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $258,955.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,657.84. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,445 shares of company stock worth $5,669,742 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

