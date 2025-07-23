Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Estimate for AXTA Q2 Earnings

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $35.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
