ConocoPhillips Q2 EPS Estimate Reduced by Zacks Research

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COP. Barclays cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.39.

NYSE COP opened at $93.05 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

