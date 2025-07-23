Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Keyera

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Keyera in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.27.

KEY opened at C$43.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$35.35 and a 1-year high of C$47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

