Capital One Financial Predicts Schlumberger Q2 Earnings

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a report released on Thursday, July 17th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

SLB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.