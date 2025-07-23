Capital One Financial Predicts Schlumberger Q2 Earnings

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a report released on Thursday, July 17th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.
Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 39.04%.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
