Leerink Partnrs Has Optimistic Outlook of IONS Q2 Earnings

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Michael R. Hayden bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $477,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 50,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,977.34. This represents a 42.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $48,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 179,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,505,686.80. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,465,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,831,000 after buying an additional 3,637,041 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,334 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,727,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $59,948,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,472,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,781 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

