What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for Quanterix Q2 Earnings?

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanterix in a research note issued on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quanterix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.16. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 15.07% and a negative net margin of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $30.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quanterix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Quanterix Stock Performance

QTRX stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $275.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Quanterix

In related news, Director William P. Donnelly bought 93,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $506,534.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,671.36. The trade was a 202.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Walt bought 131,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $716,048.67. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,628,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,394.86. This represents a 8.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 463,113 shares of company stock worth $2,625,444. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quanterix by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

