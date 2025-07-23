Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic Outlook of MRK Q2 Earnings

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a report released on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.71 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.39 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

NYSE MRK opened at $81.70 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $205.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 141.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.16%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

