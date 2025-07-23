Gibson Energy Q2 EPS Forecast Decreased by Atb Cap Markets

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GEI. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities downgraded Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.05.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$24.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$19.63 and a one year high of C$26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.05.

In related news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,900.00. Also, Senior Officer David Bruce Gosse acquired 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,992.50. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $436,982. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

