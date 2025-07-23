SouthState (SSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $645.12 million for the quarter.
SSB stock opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $77.74 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.
Several research firms recently commented on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.
