SouthState (SSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $645.12 million for the quarter.

SSB stock opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $77.74 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SouthState stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SouthState Co. ( NASDAQ:SSB Free Report ) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,984 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of SouthState worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

