Primis Financial (FRST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Primis Financial had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. On average, analysts expect Primis Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRST opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $294.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 0.74. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 156,703 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 65.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primis Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRST shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Primis Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

