MarineMax (HZO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect MarineMax to post earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $737.82 million for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-2.400 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.12 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of HZO opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $575.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HZO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 69.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 142,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.