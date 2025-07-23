Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.32 and traded as high as C$56.60. Empire shares last traded at C$56.09, with a volume of 223,670 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMP.A. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.43.

The company has a market cap of C$7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

